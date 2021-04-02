Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Two of London’s local heritage railways have confirmed that they will be able to reopen, with some limitations, from the middle of May.

(c) Bluebell Railway

The Epping Ongar Railway, which runs along a disused part of the London Underground’s Central line plans to reopen from Saturday 22nd May.

Due to continuing engineering work, the initial service will be formed of a heritage diesel multiple units operating between North Weald and Ongar, although they expect a steam service to be operated from early summer.

Normally a heritage bus links Epping tube station with North Weald, but that won’t open until later in the year, so visitors can either drive and park locally, or there is a public bus between the two.

Ticket details will be announced on their website shortly.

Meanwhile, the Bluebell Railway, which runs between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead station (Southern/Thameslink) says that it will reopen from Thursday 20th May.

Tickets won’t be sold individually, but per travelling compartment to ensure that people can travel as a family, group or household. They will also sell tickets on a per-table basis for the dining services.

Note that at the moment, services will start from Sheffield Park so you will need to get there to catch the train.

Tickets are on sale now.

