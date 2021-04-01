A light display is set to cover a large Oxford Street shop later this month as shoppers are allowed back into town once more.

The light sculptor/artist Anthony James has been invited to take over the facade of a shop on the eastern end of Oxford Street and will wrap 33 million LED lightbulbs around the building.

Computer-controlled they will turn the entire facade into a giant art screen, likely showing his trademark geometric video displays, although it’s reportedly a new art exhibition that’s not been seen before.

Details are scarce at the moment.

Although heralded as a way of encouraging shoppers back to the West End, it’s a light display so best seen at night. Unless shopping hours are extended, as is being suggested, then the display will be best when the shops are shut.

The display will be switched on at the corner of Oxford Street and Poland Street – next to the M&S Store from Monday 12th April.

It’s presented by Opera Gallery and curated by W1 Curates Constellations.

The Opera Gallery is also opening from 12th April, as commercial galleries are allowed to open a month before the museum galleries.