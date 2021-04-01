Rotherhithe’s Brunel Museum has announced that it’s turning a riverside terrace next to the museum into an outdoor cafe.

Regular attendees to Dulwich market will recognise the Coffee Box van, which offers coffees and juices. On Sundays, Coffee Box will be joined by Dhaclhini, a bespoke cake and brownie maker.

The open-air cafe will be open Sun-Fri, closed on Saturday.

The Museum is now looking to local food as a way of generating income following a difficult year. Katherine McAlpine, Director said: “We know how difficult the past year has been across the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors. This is a way of us working with local providers to be able to help them sustain their business at this difficult time”

The Museum is just behind Rotherhithe railway station.