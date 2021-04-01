A glass elevator that will run up the inside of one of Battersea Power Station’s chimneys before popping up out of the top for a view will open next year.

Travelling 109 metres up the interior of the North West chimney to the top, the newly branded “Chimney Lift” will hold around 30 visitors and be available to the public as well as for private events.

The plans are that visitors will arrive in Turbine Hall A for an exhibition about the Power Station’s history, before venturing into the Chimney Lift.

With the focus of viewing galleries being in central and eastern London, putting on towards the western side will at least give people used to the skyline views a fresh perspective on the area.

At the moment, the exact opening date and prices are not being revealed.

The Northern line extension to Battersea Power Station is also still on target to open later this year.