This summer, Kensington Gardens will host Van Gogh Alive, an immersive “experience” based around the life and work of the Dutch artist. The venue will show over 3,000 images that are presented using a combination of sound, visuals and the aromas of Provence.
(c) Van Gogh Alive
Also included are more conventional information spaces, and a life-sized representation of ‘Van Gogh’s Bedroom’ – one of his most famous pieces of work. It tops off with a room full of sunflowers, of course.
Van Gogh Alive opens its doors from 4th June to 26th September 2021, and tickets can be booked here.
The experience will be hosted within a purpose-built venue in Kensington Gardens, opposite the Royal Albert Hall.
The show is a touring exhibition and has so far been to 65 cities around the world.
(c) Van Gogh Alive
