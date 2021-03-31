As with many outdoor venues, London Zoo has confirmed it can reopen from next month – and tickets have gone on sale today.

Due to the current lockdown relations rule, only the outdoor routes will be open to wander around following a one-way path. They are also reducing the numbers of visitors per day to help people spread out.

With about half the site closed, they’ve reduced the prices, and it’s a fair deal for what can just about stretch to a half-day out, although 3 hours is more realistic.

As you would expect, you need to book tickets in advance to visit.

You can book tickets here.

They have tickets on sale through to August so you can book ahead for your summer trip now.

If you want to go back again, you can also upgrade your one-off ticket to an annual pass within 2 weeks of your visit.