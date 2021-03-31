Two grand theatres on the Thames riverside will be reopening, with tickets starting from just £5 per person.

At Shakespeare’s Globe, they will reopen on 19th May with a restaging of their 2019 production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, followed by Twelfth Night and Romeo & Juliet.

The midnight performances will also return this summer.

Ticket sales start on Thursday 8th April at 10am here, although members get early bird tickets.

Tickets will be available from as little as £5, and if you book tickets for three or more shows, you’ll get 20% off.

At the National Theatre, it reopens it Olivier theatre on 16th June with Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas, additional material by Siân Owen and starring Michael Sheen.

The production will be performed in-the-round in the transformed Olivier theatre. The theatre will remain in this configuration for further productions until early 2022.

The Dorfman theatre will reopen on 2 June for the first time since February 2020 with the previously announced co-production with Headlong, After Life written by Jack Thorne and directed by Jeremy Herrin

The Olivier theatre will have a capacity of approximately 500, whilst the Dorfman capacity will be 120.

For Under Milk Wood over 200 tickets will be available at £20, whilst nearly half the house for After Life will be at £20.

Both productions will run until 24th July and tickets go on sale to the public here on 30th April.