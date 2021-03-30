Posted on by Posted in Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

Look to the skies, if you’re local, as the Red Arrows are going to fly over northwest London on Wednesday (31st March).

The route and timings are provisional, so subject to change – but all going well, the Red Arrows will pass over Watford and Uxbridge just after 11am (BST).

Also, note that the turn points on the air traffic notice below are guidance only.

No, I don’t know why they are flying this route, just look to the skies and enjoy.

NOTAM text:

FORMATION TRANSIT BY RED ARROWS ACFT ROUTING:
531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD        0937
531352N 0002428W SE OF FISKERTON    0939
531050N 0004037E OVERSEA            0945
521915N 0005948E S OF RICKINGHALL   0954
520621N 0002209E NW OF HAVERHILL    0959
514829N 0000754W W OF HERTFORD      1003
514107N 0002530W VCY OF WATFORD     1005
513340N 0002945W NW OF UXBRIDGE     1006
512616N 0003354W RUNNYMEDE          1008
512330N 0003522W SE OF WENTWORTH    1009
512434N 0004922W VCY OF WOKINGHAM   1011
513606N 0005308W W OF SKIRMETT      1013
521450N 0005458W VCY OF NORTHAMPTON 1019
531001N 0004619W NW OF COLLINGHAM   1028
531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD        1030
FORMATION PLANS TO TRANSIT AT 250-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT AND ROUTE 
ARE APRX AND MAY CHANGE DUE TO WX OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS. 
2021-03-0488/AS1
LOWER: Surface, UPPER: 3,000 Feet AMSL
FROM: 31 Mar 2021 09:32 GMT (10:32 BST) TO: 31 Mar 2021 10:35 GMT (11:35 BST)

