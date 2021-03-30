Look to the skies, if you’re local, as the Red Arrows are going to fly over northwest London on Wednesday (31st March).

The route and timings are provisional, so subject to change – but all going well, the Red Arrows will pass over Watford and Uxbridge just after 11am (BST).

Also, note that the turn points on the air traffic notice below are guidance only.

No, I don’t know why they are flying this route, just look to the skies and enjoy.

NOTAM text:

FORMATION TRANSIT BY RED ARROWS ACFT ROUTING: 531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD 0937 531352N 0002428W SE OF FISKERTON 0939 531050N 0004037E OVERSEA 0945 521915N 0005948E S OF RICKINGHALL 0954 520621N 0002209E NW OF HAVERHILL 0959 514829N 0000754W W OF HERTFORD 1003 514107N 0002530W VCY OF WATFORD 1005 513340N 0002945W NW OF UXBRIDGE 1006 512616N 0003354W RUNNYMEDE 1008 512330N 0003522W SE OF WENTWORTH 1009 512434N 0004922W VCY OF WOKINGHAM 1011 513606N 0005308W W OF SKIRMETT 1013 521450N 0005458W VCY OF NORTHAMPTON 1019 531001N 0004619W NW OF COLLINGHAM 1028 531828N 0003303W SCAMPTON AD 1030 FORMATION PLANS TO TRANSIT AT 250-2000FT AGL. TIMINGS, HGT AND ROUTE ARE APRX AND MAY CHANGE DUE TO WX OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS. 2021-03-0488/AS1

LOWER: Surface, UPPER: 3,000 Feet AMSL FROM: 31 Mar 2021 09:32 GMT (10:32 BST) TO: 31 Mar 2021 10:35 GMT (11:35 BST)