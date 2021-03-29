West Ealing station, which is one stop beyond Ealing Broadway has an entirely new entrance and has gone step-free for the first time.

Worked carried out by Network Rail has seen a new station entrance built on a side-road next to the station which will replace the small 1980s brick entrance that sits above the railway on a road bridge.

The new much larger entrance is slightly higher than the railway, so has steps down to the London bound platforms, and up to the new footbridge, and lifts connecting the two platforms. A new cycle rack was added on a paved area next to the station, and an accessible toilet included inside the station on the paid side of the ticket barriers.

The two platform station also gained a platform 5, after a new bay platform for Greenford Branch trains was created by widening Platform 4, and reopening some disused goods loading railway tracks.

If that’s confusing, it’s because Platform 1 and 2 which would have served what are today the high-speed lines were demolished in the 1960s and 1990s respectively. However, the signalling still refers to the older platform numbers, so it’s now a station with Platforms 3,4 & 5.

Apart from the station upgrade, the arrival of TfL Rail services means that the station also gained a Sunday service where before it had always been closed.