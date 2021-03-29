The Dorchester Hotel, a posh edifice next to Hyde Park is opening its rooftop terrace as a public restaurant for the first time this summer.

Being the Dorchester, prices are not quite a bargain basement as you’re unlikely to get change out of £100 for two people, and if you’re hoping to just grab a quick starter and leave, there’s a minimum spend of £60, but as a post-lockdown treat, on a sunny day, it sounds delightful.

The terrace is up on the 10th floor right above the main entrance, with a space that wraps around half the top of the building, and giving uninterrupted views across Hyde Park, and beyond.

Annoyingly, booking for a single person is not permitted, only couples and groups are welcome at the Dorchester.

Booking details are here.

The terrace opens on 12th April, although the rest of the hotel has to remain closed until 17th May, so if nothing else, a visit (probably) lets you a walk through a totally deserted hotel to get to the roof.

I suspect a lot of you will be keener on a detour via the kitchens, where they have their own tube roundel.