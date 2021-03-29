The City of London has announced plans to part pedestrianise Bank junction following on from previous works which substantially reduced road traffic in the area.
A number of streets flowing into Bank junction will be either partially or fully pedestrianised, while others will have road traffic reduced. The widening of pavements that took place last year as a temporary measure will be made permanent and expanded, especially outside Mansion House.
And the area will be given a green makeover with the planting of more trees.
Although Bank junction will still have some traffic passing through it, the amount of road space looks to be roughly halved from what used to be there a few years ago. Several bus routes through the junction will also need diverting as they will be unable to pass along parts of Queen Victoria and Threadneedle Streets any more.
A public consultation on the proposed changes is now open and runs until 10th May, and the details are here.
If it goes ahead, then the aim is to have the changes in place by late 2022, which is also when the Bank station upgrade project is due to complete.
The proposed All Change at Bank improvements include:
- The closure of Threadneedle Street for motor vehicles between Bank Junction and Bartholomew Lane in both directions to create a walking and cycling only area.
- The closure of Queen Victoria Street between Bucklersbury and Bank Junction for motor vehicles, except those vehicles exiting Walbrook in a westbound direction.
- Keeping Princes Street open for only buses and cycles northbound, and in addition as a route for servicing to Cornhill in a southbound direction.
- Widening pavements around the junction to accommodate the large number of people who walk through the area normally.
Good changes on the whole I’d say. The current 6 roads linking into the one junction is very messy so this will vastly improve the local environment. That said, I think reducing Princes Street to one lane for two-way bus traffic is a bit risky and might remove the benefits of faster traffic movements at the junction.
Surprised to see Queen Street being used for the diverted buses; I was expecting New Change to be used before I saw the maps.