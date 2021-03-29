The City of London has announced plans to part pedestrianise Bank junction following on from previous works which substantially reduced road traffic in the area.

A number of streets flowing into Bank junction will be either partially or fully pedestrianised, while others will have road traffic reduced. The widening of pavements that took place last year as a temporary measure will be made permanent and expanded, especially outside Mansion House.

And the area will be given a green makeover with the planting of more trees.

Although Bank junction will still have some traffic passing through it, the amount of road space looks to be roughly halved from what used to be there a few years ago. Several bus routes through the junction will also need diverting as they will be unable to pass along parts of Queen Victoria and Threadneedle Streets any more.

A public consultation on the proposed changes is now open and runs until 10th May, and the details are here.

If it goes ahead, then the aim is to have the changes in place by late 2022, which is also when the Bank station upgrade project is due to complete.

The proposed All Change at Bank improvements include: