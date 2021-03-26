It was hugely popular last time, so Luke Jerram’s huge glowing earth is returning to Greenwich’s Painted Hall. Tickets sold out very fast last time, so it’s worth highlighting now, as there are also a series of late-night openings to see the glowing orb in the winter darkness.

This monumental internally-lit sculpture, measuring seven metres in diameter, was created using NASA imagery and is an exact scale replica of our planet.

The floating orb, Gaia is 1.8 million times smaller than Earth, with each centimetre of the sculpture representing 18km of the Earth’s surface. By standing 211 metres away from the slowly rotating artwork, viewers can see the Earth as it appears from the moon while enjoying a specially made surround-sound composition by the composer, Dan Jones.

In addition to the daytime visits, there will also be a series of late-night openings on Fridays in June, plus some extended opening hours on Sunday 30th May and 6th June.

Tickets to go into the Painted Hall are £12.50, or there are a limited number of Sunday tickets for £5.

For the Friday Lates go here.

For the cheaper 1st Sunday of the month tickets go here.

For all other days go here.

The undercroft’s Painted Hall Shop and Café will also remain open on the Friday evenings for food and drink along with the Baroque and contemporary art upstairs in the Hall.