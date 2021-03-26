A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

US-based Wabtec has received an order exceeding $70m to provide numerous components to Siemens Mobility for the Piccadilly upgrade programme. Railway Technology

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail’s ability to keep firms working on the project in the face of the lure of rival projects may be also be hit by looming IR35 tax changes, Jacobs has warned. Building

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris has revealed the five lessons from Crossrail’s delay and cost overrun that must be applied to all ongoing and future infrastructure projects. NCE

London will still need Crossrail 2 to deal with HS2 influx, London mayor predicts Building (£)

Mainline / Overground

The largest mobile crane in the country has swung into action to help extend a railway line. B&D Post

Minister says plan to scale back HS2’s Euston station won’t harm scheme Building (£)

Construction work has started on what will be the UK’s longest railway viaduct, and it’s to be built in north-west London for HS2. ianVisits

Rail bosses say major plans to upgrade the railway between London and Shoebury are expected to take up to four years to complete. Echo News

Peckham Rye station, a cramped building with lots of narrow staircases could get a radical upgrade if plans by Network Rail are approved. ianVisits

DLR

Tech to give ‘early warning’ of breakdowns on DLR’s lifts and escalators East London Advertiser

TfL to take full ownership of the DLR’s Lewisham extension ianVisits

Miscellaneous

TfL agrees emergency funding extension with UK government The Guardian

A fraudster who created bogus Oyster cards using the faces of elderly statesmen and an American actress in a scam involving millions of pounds walked free from court. Court News (£)

More than 20 years after it opened, Southwark tube station is to get the over-site development it was built for, although not the one it was designed for. ianVisits

Man attacked Tube worker for ’embarrassing him’ when asked to pay for journey Metro

A year ago, with the first coronavirus lockdown looming, passengers were warned to stay away from public transport. Now many are wondering whether that message can ever be reversed. The Guardian

And finally: Our rail network is decades behind target in providing access to disabled people Politics Home

—

The image above is from March 2014: Photos from the Railway Tunnel Under London’s Docks