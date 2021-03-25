Visiting National Trust gardens currently needs booking in advance, and they’re releasing Easter tickets tomorrow (Friday) for visits to the gardens while the houses are still closed.

On Friday 26th March, tickets will become available for the week beginning 29th March, including tickets for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

On Friday 2nd April (Good Friday), tickets will become available for the week beginning 5th April, including tickets for Easter Monday.

With the lockdown restrictions starting to relax, and a long Easter weekend ahead, demand is expected to be high, so they’re advising you to book ahead via their website, or you can call the National Trust booking team on 0344 249 1895 if you need help.

You’ll need to choose a 30-minute arrival time for the day you want to visit, but the timeslot is for your arrival time only and the length of time you can stay will depend on the opening times of the place you’re visiting.

A list of National Trust properties in and close to London

Bookham Commons

Great Bookham, Surrey

Ancient commons, mentioned in the Domesday Book, with grassland plains, mighty oak woods and serene ponds

Chartwell

Westerham, Kent

Family home and garden of Sir Winston Churchill

Emmetts Garden

Sevenoaks, Kent

Interesting hillside garden with year-round features

Headley Heath

Headley Heath, Surrey

A wonderful mix of open heathland, woodland and chalk downland

Claremont Landscape Garden

Esher, Surrey

This grade 1 listed garden created by the great landscape designers of the 18th century charts the evolution of the English Landscape Garden

Ham House and Garden

Richmond, Surrey

A unique 17th-century treasure trove

Harewoods

Redhill, Surrey

Hidden woodlands, lush green meadows, tranquil ponds and an ancient common

Knole

Sevenoaks, Kent

Be part of a 400 year history of visiting Knole

Osterley Park

Isleworth, Middlesex

A Georgian country estate in west London

Morden Hall Park

Morden, London

A park at the heart of the community

Morven Park

Potters Bar, Hertfordshire

20 acres of peaceful parkland located in the heart of Potters Bar

Limpsfield Common

Oxted, Surrey

Ancient common on the Greensand Ridge where time comes home to sleep

Rayleigh Mount

Rayleigh, Essex

The site of a medieval castle, now a green oasis for wildlife

Runnymede and Ankerwycke

near Old Windsor, Surrey

Riverside site of the sealing of Magna Carta

Quebec House

Westerham, Kent

Childhood home of General James Wolfe, victor of the Battle of Quebec (1759)

Toys Hill

Kent

Discover the place that inspired Octavia Hill to found the National Trust