Visiting National Trust gardens currently needs booking in advance, and they’re releasing Easter tickets tomorrow (Friday) for visits to the gardens while the houses are still closed.
On Friday 26th March, tickets will become available for the week beginning 29th March, including tickets for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
On Friday 2nd April (Good Friday), tickets will become available for the week beginning 5th April, including tickets for Easter Monday.
With the lockdown restrictions starting to relax, and a long Easter weekend ahead, demand is expected to be high, so they’re advising you to book ahead via their website, or you can call the National Trust booking team on 0344 249 1895 if you need help.
You’ll need to choose a 30-minute arrival time for the day you want to visit, but the timeslot is for your arrival time only and the length of time you can stay will depend on the opening times of the place you’re visiting.
A list of National Trust properties in and close to London
Great Bookham, Surrey
Ancient commons, mentioned in the Domesday Book, with grassland plains, mighty oak woods and serene ponds
Family home and garden of Sir Winston Churchill
Interesting hillside garden with year-round features
A wonderful mix of open heathland, woodland and chalk downland
This grade 1 listed garden created by the great landscape designers of the 18th century charts the evolution of the English Landscape Garden
A unique 17th-century treasure trove
Hidden woodlands, lush green meadows, tranquil ponds and an ancient common
Be part of a 400 year history of visiting Knole
A Georgian country estate in west London
A park at the heart of the community
20 acres of peaceful parkland located in the heart of Potters Bar
Ancient common on the Greensand Ridge where time comes home to sleep
The site of a medieval castle, now a green oasis for wildlife
Riverside site of the sealing of Magna Carta
Childhood home of General James Wolfe, victor of the Battle of Quebec (1759)
Discover the place that inspired Octavia Hill to found the National Trust
