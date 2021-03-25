Peckham Rye station, a cramped building with lots of narrow staircases could get a radical upgrade if plans by Network Rail are approved.

Away with grimy corridors, shabby stairs and flaking white paint, and in with a huge open expanse within the old building with loads of daylight and open staircases.

The most likely of the three options being proposed will see a new extension added to the back of the externally grand Victorian building, so that a much larger ground floor space can be created and then new lifts and stairs up to the platforms. The plans are an evolution of a number of ideas to cope with far more passengers than the station was ever built for.

Part of the problem the station suffers from is that in 1962 as train use was declining, half the station building was split off and sub-let to commercial tenants. The space left only allows for four ticket barriers when those were eventually added.

There are three options being considered.

A do minimum option would open up a new ground floor corridor to link with new lifts up to the platforms. Outside, the frontage of the station will be restored, and a replica of the original glass canopy will be placed back over the entrance. That is mainly there to give more space for people to huddle and put up/down brollies on wet days.

A current favourite is the medium-priced option which would improve the step-free access options and improve the number of ticket barriers. A much larger extension would be added to the back of the station to create more space for additional staircases.

The gateline would then move to what is currently the back of the station floor, so there’s a lot more space at street level, while a second entrance would be added to the back of the station.

The maximum cost option is almost identical, but involves building a new platform 2, and hence allows them to widen platform 1. Network Rail thinks though that due to the complexity and cost, they may do the medium option, then later consider the platform upgrades at a later date.

Splitting the work would make securing funding for the medium option easier, and then in post-covid times they can look at if the platform widening is needed.

Both the medium and maximum costed options though deliver the radical expansion of the station building at the rear to create the large open space and new staircases.

The virtual design public workshop to clear up more details takes place here on Wednesday 21st April 6pm-8pm. Following that, they aim to put the plans forward for funding.

Related, but carried out by the council instead of Network Rail is the plan to remove the crowded arcade building that was built on the old forecourt and open that space once again.