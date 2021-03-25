This is a brand new pocket park in Shoreditch that was once a road and motorbike parking space.

It’s not a Low Traffic Network (LTN), which sprung up during the lockdown as the original plans were laid out in October 2018, and approved in January 2019. It is however part of Hackney councils’ Low Emission Neighbourhood (LEN) in the City Fringe, made possible through funding partly from the Mayor’s Air Quality Fund.

The end of Clifton Road was suggested for improvements, and it was decided in the end that blocking off the road would lead to a larger space being available for planting and seating.

What they’ve done is pave over the area with a pleasing mix of rough stone and classic brick paving, and inserted a number of rectangular areas of planting.

It looks high quality but risked being a bit plain. However, what makes the pocket park stand out though is the use of corten steel decorative panels in the ground around the trees. The brown steel contrasting nicely with the trees, and by accident at the moment, the winter padding around their bases.

Twelve trees have been planted here, and over time they’ll doubtless provide a pleasing shade in summer, and if birds are encouraged, maybe a pleasing soundscape as well.

A water fountain was also added on the corner.

It’s probably more a spot to stop and have lunch or a coffee than to relax in a green space, but it’s much nicer than what was there before.

It’ll get busier soon though, as the 1980s red brick building on the western side of the park is soon to be demolished and replaced with a blue glazed office block including a retail shop/cafe on the ground floor.