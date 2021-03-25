Posted on by Posted in History No Comments ↓

To mark its 30th anniversary later this year, the museum of motoring and aircraft at Brooklands in southwest London is getting a 10-part TV series.

Vimy with the gang

Narrated by Sanjeev Bhaskar, Secrets of the Transport Museum follows staff and volunteers who maintain the collection and preserve the site’s legacies, as both a museum, but also the first-ever purpose-built racing circuit that went on to host the early land-speed record attempts.

In addition to the motoring history, Brooklands Museum is also now home to a collection of aircraft spanning over 100 years of aeronautical innovation.

The TV series will cover a myriad of historic racing cars, vintage London buses, Edwardian planes and even Concorde.

Bob French with Penny Farthing and Concorde

At a time when motor racing was almost exclusively a male sport, we are introduced to the infamous Belles of Brooklands; a group of pioneering women who raced on level terms with men in the 1920s. The V12 Delage was once the car of choice of Kay Petre, and now the car has returned 100 years later, to be driven by a modern-day racing driver, Abbie Eaton.

The new series airs at 8pm on Tuesday 30th March on Yesterday channel and will also be available on catch-up on UKTV Play.

It fills the slot vacated by Tim Dunn’s Architecture the Railways Built series, which returns for a 3rd series later this year.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> History