Posted on by Posted in Transport News 2 Comments ↓

New double-decker cycle racks have been installed at Liverpool Street station, increasing the capacity for bikes at the station by 25%.

Before the installation took place, there were a total of 248 spaces for bikes, and there are now 310 spaces. The main racks can be found next to platform 10, while there are additional racks at the Bishopsgate entrance.

The new double-decker cycle racks have been supplied by Cyclepods and also come complete with gas-assisted hinges for the top tier, meaning that cyclists don’t have to lift the whole weight of their bike when loading and unloading.
The new racks also come with three locking points for each bike.

Jon Imeson from Cyclepods with Jon Mills from Network Rail

In order for the installation of the new racks to take place during the pandemic lockdown, engineers had to remove passengers’ bikes from the old racks. The bikes are being stored at Liverpool Street and can be collected from station reception until at least 21 September. You’ll need to bring your keys as both proof of ownership and to unlock the bike.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 comments
  1. Jon Jones says:
    25 March 2021 at 12:26 pm

    All bike insurance (and police advise) is to lock your frame to something solid and not just your wheels.
    Those racks make it very hard to chain your bike frame to the rack.
    Hence all the bikeless front wheels at other train stations.

    Reply
    • ianVisits says:
      25 March 2021 at 1:40 pm

      The point of the middle upright loop is to make it easier to lock the bike frame to the bike rack.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News