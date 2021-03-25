New double-decker cycle racks have been installed at Liverpool Street station, increasing the capacity for bikes at the station by 25%.

Before the installation took place, there were a total of 248 spaces for bikes, and there are now 310 spaces. The main racks can be found next to platform 10, while there are additional racks at the Bishopsgate entrance.

The new double-decker cycle racks have been supplied by Cyclepods and also come complete with gas-assisted hinges for the top tier, meaning that cyclists don’t have to lift the whole weight of their bike when loading and unloading.

The new racks also come with three locking points for each bike.

In order for the installation of the new racks to take place during the pandemic lockdown, engineers had to remove passengers’ bikes from the old racks. The bikes are being stored at Liverpool Street and can be collected from station reception until at least 21 September. You’ll need to bring your keys as both proof of ownership and to unlock the bike.