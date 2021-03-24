A year after the Southbank Centre warned that it could face mothballing the entire site, it will reopen its doors to the public once again.

The reopening will be phased, with parts of the estate opening over the next few months, starting with the Hayward Gallery, then the Royal Festival Hall

The Hayward Gallery will reopen with Matthew Barney: Redoubt and Igshaan Adams: Kicking Dust from the 19th May.

The Royal Festival Hall, including the National Poetry Library, will reopen on 21st May with concerts in front of socially distanced audiences from 28th May ahead of reopening to full audiences on 21st June, subject to government guidance.

From 30th April, the street food market behind the Royal Festival Hall will also return.

Through the summer, the Southbank Centre is planning a major series of events, aptly named Reunion, which will range from indoor concerts to outdoor stages. The line-up of artists for May-June will be announced on 14th April, and the artists for July-August will be announced on 1st June.