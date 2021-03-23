Time Out, which has been seemingly transforming from a listings magazine into an international food hall operator has cancelled plans for a huge site in Waterloo Station. Time Out currently runs food halls in Lisbon, Miami, New York, Boston, Montréal and Chicago, and is/was planning more in Dubai, Porto and Prague.

The food hall had been expected to have around 17 food venues, three bars, and 500 seats across 32,500 square feet over two floors of the new Waterloo station shopping centre.

The decision to open a food hall in Waterloo station followed on from its attempt to open one in Spitalfields, which was blocked by local objections.

When it was announced, the developer of the former Eurostar terminal spaces, London & Continental Railways said that Time Out Market would be its main tenant for the £200 million redevelopment. Time Out would have occupied around 20 per cent of the total site, and it still shows up on their website as opening in 2022.

Citing the impact of the lockdown, in a short statement, Time Out Group confirmed that it has informed London & Continental Railways that it no longer intends to proceed with the development of Time Out Market London (Waterloo).

Time Out Group is due to publish plans for an equity funding proposal to secure its long term future at the end of this month.