To mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, an outdoor exhibition is opening in Camden, and it’s outdoors because we’re still in lockdown.
Isolating Together is a photography exhibition portraying stories of community, action and solidarity during Covid-19. It is being displayed in 18 locations across Camden and Kentish Town from 22nd March.
The bulk of the works will be on display for 10 days, until 31st March, with a few staying up for longer.
The website doesn’t tell you much about it, but with not much else to do at the moment, if you’re in the area it might be something to look out for on your daily exercise.
There’s a map of the exhibition here.
