Construction work has started on what will be the UK’s longest railway viaduct, and it’s to be built in north-west London for HS2. The HS2 railway emerges from tunnels alongside the mainline railway at West Ruislip, before curving northwards over the Colne Valley on a long sweeping viaduct.
A number of designs were looked at, including a dramatic cable-stayed bridge which would have meant fewer piers in the ground, but a far greater visual impact from a distance. The current design is aimed to be sleek and glide across the landscape without being intrusive on it from a distance, while also being visually appealing up close.
The final design is by Grimshaw, based on a design by Knight Architects.
Apart from the concrete design, one of the notable aspects is that where was once proposed a concrete sound barrier running along the sides was replaced with a translucent one, which gives train passengers a view of the valley and reduced the bulk of the viaduct height.
Some of the viaducts spans will be as much as 80 metres long, carrying the railway around 10 metres above the surface of the lakes, River Colne and Grand Union Canal. The structure will be supported by 56 piers, with the widest spans reserved for where the viaduct crosses the lakes, and narrower spans for the approaches.
Over the next year, engineers will construct 292 piles under the ground to support the viaduct piers. On top of each group of piles – some of which will go up to 55m into the ground – a concrete pile cap will support the pier which will, in turn, support the full 6,000 tonne weight of the bridge structure above.
Instead of hammering the piles into the ground, holes will be bored before being backfilled to create the pile. An extensive programme of test piling has already been completed with engineers sinking 12piles at two locations with geological and structural data from these tests fed back into the design of the viaduct.
The main deck of the viaduct will be built in sections at a temporary factory nearby before being assembled from north to south.
When completed, at 3.4km long, it will be longer than the Forth Rail Bridge.
I am not an engineer but I have always wondered, could not the ‘sound’ created by fast moving vehicles (HS2 on the tracks, cars on motorways) be ‘captured’ (much like a microphone) and with a clever device use the energy to power local signage,lights et al… only asking!
While sound into energy is possible, after all, it’s how microphones work, it’s not viable in the way you envisage.
https://engineering.mit.edu/engage/ask-an-engineer/can-sound-be-converted-to-useful-energy/
Maybe the vibrations can, or the movement of air by the train but I doubt if they even have energy recovery from the brakes on trains so seems very unlikely its been considered.
The design has been carried out by a JV of Rendel/Ingerop & Jacobs with Grimshaw and LDA (as AlignD). AlignD are extremely proud to be designers for Align and HS2 of the Colne Valley Viaduct.
I refer you to my reply to the first time you asked, and please use the same name each time you comment, as I tend to block people from commenting if they don’t know what their own name is – as they tend to be troublemakers.
Sailing on the lake below the viaduct will be interesting! My children learnt there on the Local authority course 50 years ago. Wind direction and strength may be affected; any comments?
The translucent design will not only allow passengers to see out but make tge structures look less bulky thus helping them to blend into the landscape.
These bridges often make a great design on postage stamps !
Looks like work to build HS2 continues….
To Syphilus/PJS – A microphone every 3/4 meters, cabeling to connect all, power required for capturing and recording!!!???
No you are NOT engineer….only saying
Waste of time and money where the UK could be saving the 100s of billions it’s over spending so money grabbing companies can line their pockets. At a time while economy is recovering from Corona this is the last thing we should be focused on.
Spending money on infrastructure during an economic downturn is pretty much the first good thing to do in every single economics book ever printed.
So right now is absolutely the right time to build, build, build.
Too much bureaucracy HS2 this project should be passed to Chinese companies ! Half price … Or face 500billion more