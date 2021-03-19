The City of London has a number of grand Livery Halls dotted around the Square Mile, and three of them are going to be open for lunches this summer.

The Livery Halls are not usually generally open to the public, unless you’re invited in for an event or Open House Weekend, so this is a good chance to see inside venues normally closed to those who are not Freemen of the Worshipful Companies.

The inaugural Reopening Lunch will be held at Pewterers’ Hall on 30th June, followed by Tallow Chandlers’ Hall on 7th July and then the modern Furniture Makers’ Hall on 21st July.

A drinks reception commences at 12:30pm and lunch is served promptly at 1pm.

Tickets for each lunch are priced at £60 per person which includes the reception, a three-course lunch and coffee – you can make bookings via e-mail [email protected] and full details are here. A wine table will be available for guests to purchase wines on the day.

Note there’s a dress code, so business attire is expected.

The lunch provider is a catering firm, Life’s Kitchen who usually provide Carvery Lunches in Butchers Hall, although those are on hold at the moment.