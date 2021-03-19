A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Waterloo & City line back in ‘May or June’ after year’s closure SE1

Cashless future for London Underground? Mayor refuses to rule out contactless future ITV

CCTV cameras won’t be installed on Central Line trains until 2024 EssexLive

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail awards mobile connectivity contract for London to Brighton route Global Railway Review

The tiny shed of a ticket office at Acton Main Line station has been replaced with a large ticket office and lifts to the platform added to the station. ianVisits

‘Can you stop them, Mummy?’: tears as trackside trees cut down on edge of Heath Camden New Journal

The Costain, Skanska, Strabag joint venture is to use worn-out wind turbine blades to reinforce concrete on HS2, in what is believed to be a world first. Construction Manager

Eurostar is in advanced discussions to seal aid from the UK and France and needs to finalise it by next month to head off a looming cash crunch FT (£)

A long-running campaign to open up a freight railway in West London for passenger use could see a public consultation into the scheme open later this year. ianVisits

Rail travel across south east London has been made “more reliable” after the completion of a three-month upgrade project at the “critical” Slade Green junction. NewsShopper

Miscellaneous

Memories of Watford FC’s train station Stadium Halt in the 1980s Watford Observer

Transreport, a socially-minded technology company from London with an aim to transform the travel experiences of those with reduced mobility, has secured £2.3 million in funding. UKTN

No more ‘mega projects’ and we may not have enough money to finish Crossrail, admits TfL chief Standard

An NHS worker who was attacked after confronting a maskless man on the London Underground had to have metal plates put into his face. BBC News

Is it time for a tax on working from home to save public transport? Telegraph (£)

Teams on mothballed Bakerloo line and Crossrail 2 schemes moved onto other jobs Building

Transport for London chief strikes upbeat recovery note as bus and Tube use rises OnLondon

A load of old signs and equipment from the London Underground will be on discounted sale next week at the London Transport Museum. ianVisits

UKTV commissions “Secrets of the London Underground” from Brown Bob ReelScreen

And finally: Art galleries and time capsules: Europe’s most interesting and beautiful metro stations Euronews

—

The image above is from March 2020: London Underground switches on mobile phone coverage in tube tunnels