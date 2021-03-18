A load of old signs and equipment from the London Underground will be on discounted sale next week at the London Transport Museum.
Most of the stuff being sold is taken directly from the London Underground trains and stations and is in the sort of condition you would expect for old railway equipment.
Discounts of 20% and 50% will apply in the sale.
Many of the railway signs could be of interest to people with a particular link with the station, place of work or home maybe. A football fan might like the Wembley signs.
If you want an incredibly heavy lampshade, then old lights from Neasden train depot are on the list.
The sale starts on Sunday 21st March and runs until the end of the month.
Details here from Sunday.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply