A load of old signs and equipment from the London Underground will be on discounted sale next week at the London Transport Museum.

Most of the stuff being sold is taken directly from the London Underground trains and stations and is in the sort of condition you would expect for old railway equipment.

Discounts of 20% and 50% will apply in the sale.

Many of the railway signs could be of interest to people with a particular link with the station, place of work or home maybe. A football fan might like the Wembley signs.

If you want an incredibly heavy lampshade, then old lights from Neasden train depot are on the list.

The sale starts on Sunday 21st March and runs until the end of the month.

Details here from Sunday.