The tiny shed of a ticket office at Acton Main Line station has been replaced with a large ticket office and lifts to the platform added to the station.

The upgrade was delivered by Network Rail for the Crossrail project.

The new large ticket hall is a modern return to what the station used to have. When it opened in 1868 it had a large Victorian ticket office and four platforms. The old ticket office was demolished in 1974 to be replaced with the current small shed. A quirk of history is that the four platforms still exist, but only platforms 2, 3 & 4 were in use, and now just platforms 3 & 4 are in regular use for TfL Rail.

As the new ticket hall is around the corner from the old entrance, in addition to the new ticket hall, a covered, accessible footbridge with lifts serving both platforms has been built. The station has also gained ticket barriers for the first time — 5 standard and 1 wide gate, and there’s an accessible toilet on the paid side of the barriers.

There are also improved platform waiting shelters, lighting, signage and customer information screens while work around the station to improve the local urban realm was carried out by the London Borough of Ealing and was completed last year.

New cycle parking has also been added next to the station.

In related news, works at West Ealing and Ealing Broadway stations will also be completing shortly with expanded ticket halls opening. New lifts will provide step-free access to platforms served by TfL Rail and Great Western Railway services as well as the District and Central lines at Ealing Broadway.

Works at all three of these stations in the London Borough of Ealing complement earlier infrastructure upgrades including the construction of longer platforms to accommodate the 200-metre long Elizabeth line trains.