The Postal Museum has started selling tickets for people keen to book a ride in the mail rail tunnels.

The Postal Museum tells the history of the Royal Mail and earlier postage services in the UK, but the main attraction for most people is the chance to take a ride on a small train through tunnels that were once used by the Royal Mail for its own private underground railway.

Tickets are now on sale for combined Mail Rail and museum visit from 20th May – and are available from here.

When it reopens, the museum and mail rail will be open Thur-Sun 10:30am to 5pm, with a late close on Saturdays of 6:30pm.