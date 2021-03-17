In a couple of weeks time, a load of bakers across London will deliver huge quantities of cakes and pastries to four quarters of the city.

And it’s all to raise money for Bakers against Racism as part of the world’s unofficially largest cake sale.

The aim is to sell their bakes and raise money to fund London projects, initiatives and charities dedicated to racial justice.

While they are baking, all you have to do is go to their online shop, order what you want, and then collect from your local delivery hub.

Collect between 10:30am – 2pm on Sunday 28th March only at the following locations:

Stoke Newington – Esters, 55 Kynaston Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 0EB Available cakes

Queen’s Park – The Hearth, 16 Lonsdale Rd, Queen’s Park, London NW6 6RD Available cakes

Wandsworth – Lockdown Bakehouse, 6 Ferrier St, Wandsworth, London SW18 1SW Available cakes

Crystal Palace – Brown and Green Life, Crystal Palace Park, Thicket Rd, London SE20 8DS Available cakes