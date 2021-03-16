A sleepy railway station in East London is due to get a lot busier as a large housing development is to be built next to it.

The former Dagenham Stamping Plant car works site has been cleared, and has now been bought by Peabody housing association for development. The initial phase will see 1,550 affordable homes built, supported by an £80 million grant from the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Programme.

This part of London is a large mixed area of old industrial, light industrial sites with three large plots being turned into housing — 10,500 homes at Barking Riverside, 3,000 homes at Dagenham Dock and 6,000 homes at nearby Beam Park.

Plans are still in the early stages, but it is thought the Dagenham Stamping Plant site could eventually support around 3,000 homes. Subject to final confirmation of the sale, construction on the site will start by March 2023, with the aim of completing by March 2038.

Although there’s an extension of the London Overground to Barking Riverside, the homes at Dagenham Dock and Beam Park will use the C2C line that passes near the developments.

Dagenham Dock station is already step-free, and is likely to need only modest improvements to support the passenger numbers, and Beam Park is due to get an entirely new station when the housing development starts.

However, at the moment, the C2C line sees just two trains an hour in each direction and a few more in the rush hour, which will need increasing to support demand.