What would happen if you made some maps in an old fashioned style, but added modern buildings? This is what.

Designed by Hampshire based artist, Marcus Dobbs, there are views of the City of London, Bankside, Southwark and Westminster to choose from.

From a distance, they look like just 3D perspective maps of London with some key buildings highlighted, but when you get closer, you realise all is not what it seems.

Most of the older street layout is preserved and the map features much older buildings around street level — in the perspective style similar to the Agas Map of 1561.

They’re the sort of decorative maps that would look good in a local office or your home.

