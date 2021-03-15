English Heritage has announced plans to reopen over 60 historic sites from 29th March, with a number of them in London and the South-East.
A few sites are already open if they have outdoor grounds to walk around – namely at Eltham Palace, Kenwood and Marble Hill House. The indoor spaces are still closed.
The current opening schedule is below, and you need to book tickets in advance before visiting.
29th March
More venues outdoor spaces only will reopen — all need booking in advance.
East Sussex
Pevensey Castle (Eastbourne)
Kent
Down House – Home of Charles Darwin (Biggin Hill)
Richborough Roman Fort and Amphitheatre (Ramsgate)
St Augustine’s Abbey (Canterbury)
Sussex
Battle of Hastings Abbey and battlefield
17th May
The following venues will reopen with indoor spaces as well — all need booking in advance.
Kent
Deal Castle (not far from Dover)
Lullingstone Roman Villa (not far from Swanley)
London
Ranger’s House and Wernher Collection
21st June
All venues should be open — booking to be confirmed.
We’ve let our family memberships of English Heritage and the National Trust lapse, but all credit to EH for making it much easier to plan spontaneous trips ‘on the day’ compared with the NT’s week-in-advance booking approach. EH were also better at highlighting Covid-related membership extensions.
With a small child it’s not always possible to decide to go to a house and gardens without knowing mood, weather and other options… NT is not a hugely family-friendly organisation.