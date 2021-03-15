English Heritage has announced plans to reopen over 60 historic sites from 29th March, with a number of them in London and the South-East.

A few sites are already open if they have outdoor grounds to walk around – namely at Eltham Palace, Kenwood and Marble Hill House. The indoor spaces are still closed.

The current opening schedule is below, and you need to book tickets in advance before visiting.

29th March

More venues outdoor spaces only will reopen — all need booking in advance.

East Sussex

Pevensey Castle (Eastbourne)

Kent

Dover Castle

Down House – Home of Charles Darwin (Biggin Hill)

Richborough Roman Fort and Amphitheatre (Ramsgate)

St Augustine’s Abbey (Canterbury)

Sussex

Battle of Hastings Abbey and battlefield

17th May

The following venues will reopen with indoor spaces as well — all need booking in advance.

Kent

Deal Castle (not far from Dover)

Lullingstone Roman Villa (not far from Swanley)

London

Apsley House

Jewel Tower

Ranger’s House and Wernher Collection

Wellington Arch

21st June

All venues should be open — booking to be confirmed.