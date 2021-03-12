A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
An isolated box entrance to King’s Cross tube station is to be demolished and replaced with a new step-free entrance as part of a building development. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
A Covid-19 outbreak at TfL’s Tunnelling and Underground Construction Academy has hit Crossrail’s training programme. New Civil Engineer
Crossrail formally hands Farringdon station over to Transport for London ianVisits
Tiktok has leased a new London office building above Farrington East Crossrail station. CityAM
Mainline / Overground
Wellingborough commuters’ fury as new timetable reveals cut in peak-hour trains to London Northamptonshire Telegraph
US construction company Bechtel has lost its legal action against HS2 in a dispute over its losing bid to build Old Oak Common station. Construction Index
Plans for Grimshaw’s HS2 station at Euston look set to be scaled back, with the minister in charge of the project saying a reduction in scope would help with risk and cost. BD Online
DLR
Buckingham Group wins £35m Beckton DLR depot extension Construction Enquirer
Miscellaneous
Boris told to build Crossrail 2 before tunnel to Ireland Telegraph (£)
Police spent more than £140,000 guarding HS2 protesters’ tunnels in Euston Metro
Railways Face £98M Class Action Over ‘Unfair’ Ticket Prices Law360 (£)
Transport for London fears only another short-term financial deal with government, Assembly hears OnLondon
Police hunt for two men after homophobic hate crime on London tube PinkNews
Sir Peter Hendy reappointed as Chair of Network Rail Gov
Global offers campaign guarantees for audience numbers across TfL sites Campaign
And finally: Realtime Trains has teamed up with Avanti West Coast to post exact train numbers as part of the Know Your Train feature. Rail Advent
—
The image above is from March 2013: Blue plaque unveiled for tube map pioneer
Thanks!