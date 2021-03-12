A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

An isolated box entrance to King’s Cross tube station is to be demolished and replaced with a new step-free entrance as part of a building development. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A Covid-19 outbreak at TfL’s Tunnelling and Underground Construction Academy has hit Crossrail’s training programme. New Civil Engineer

Crossrail formally hands Farringdon station over to Transport for London ianVisits

Tiktok has leased a new London office building above Farrington East Crossrail station. CityAM

Mainline / Overground

Wellingborough commuters’ fury as new timetable reveals cut in peak-hour trains to London Northamptonshire Telegraph

US construction company Bechtel has lost its legal action against HS2 in a dispute over its losing bid to build Old Oak Common station. Construction Index

Plans for Grimshaw’s HS2 station at Euston look set to be scaled back, with the minister in charge of the project saying a reduction in scope would help with risk and cost. BD Online

DLR

Buckingham Group wins £35m Beckton DLR depot extension Construction Enquirer

Miscellaneous

Boris told to build Crossrail 2 before tunnel to Ireland Telegraph (£)

Police spent more than £140,000 guarding HS2 protesters’ tunnels in Euston Metro

Railways Face £98M Class Action Over ‘Unfair’ Ticket Prices Law360 (£)

Transport for London fears only another short-term financial deal with government, Assembly hears OnLondon

Police hunt for two men after homophobic hate crime on London tube PinkNews

Sir Peter Hendy reappointed as Chair of Network Rail Gov

Global offers campaign guarantees for audience numbers across TfL sites Campaign

And finally: Realtime Trains has teamed up with Avanti West Coast to post exact train numbers as part of the Know Your Train feature. Rail Advent

