The Sky Garden at the top of the Walkie Talkie skyscraper has confirmed that it will be reopening from Monday 12th April.

I think most people would accept that it’s more of a restaurant with a view and a modest garden running up the sides of the top floor, but the views are still impressive and the huge floor space feels unexpectedly spacious for the top of a skyscraper.

And heck, after the past year, most of us will take what we can get.

(c) Sky Garden

However, at the moment, it will be slightly more spacious than normal as while the space opens on 12th April, the restaurants won’t open until 17th May, so there will be a lot more space to wander around.

The smaller cafe and bar will be open though, and their DJ nights will return every Wednesday to Saturday evening.

The Sky Garden will be open Monday – Friday: 10am – 6pm, and Weekends and Bank Holidays: 11am – 9pm

Entry is free, but timed tickets need to be booked from here in advance, but won’t be released until 22nd March, so put that in your diary if you want to have a visit.

In related viewing gallery news, The View from the Shard reopens on 19th May, although the London Eye and the roof garden at 120 Fenchurch Street haven’t announced opening dates yet.

