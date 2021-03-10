Posted on by Posted in London Theatre No Comments ↓

The doors to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on Bankside have been closed, and while plays may not start yet, guided tours of the theatre building can.

Based on the original that was destroyed in 1644, the Globe on the Bankside was famously rebuilt as a replica in 1997.

Even before social distancing was a thing, modern safety standards mean that the modern Globe holds 1,400 spectators compared to the original theatre’s 3,000.

Tours are led by one of their guides and go ahead in all conditions so dress for the weather. They cover the history of the original theatre, the plays and the modern rebuilding.

The tour has also taken on an adapted format in order to be Coronavirus-safe for you at this time.

The tours can be booked here.

