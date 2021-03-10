A Scottish company that makes wooden models with proceeds going to charity have been expanding their railway collection.

Andy Cox set up the company as a sideline in 2012 to raise funds for children’s charities and the small business expanded in 2015, and recently moved to a large farm-based outside Edinburgh.

Their range of railway scale models are designed by enthusiast Iain Ross (he often is found in the sun and rain, with a camera & tape measure around the beautiful old rail buildings in the Highlands), and then sold by Pop UP designs.

Although they can be used for model railways, they’re quite pleasing little collectable models in their own right. They’re laser cut models which you pop-out, sandpaper the edges and clip the parts together.

They’ve recently added Aberdour station to the range, a station that is a popular stop-off point for tourists and railway enthusiasts journeying to Fife and famed for its summer floral displays.

