A short trip out of London can be found Hatfield House, a Jacobean mansion built in 1611, and has been in the same family ever since. It’s the sort of ornate grand house you’d expect considering that’s it’s very large, very old, and owned by a family that’s included Prime Ministers in its lineage.

(c) Google Street View

The estate includes extensive grounds and surviving parts of an earlier palace. The house, currently the home of Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, 7th Marquess of Salisbury, is open to the public.

The State Rooms can be seen in the midweek guided tours and visitors can look around in their own time at weekends.

Although the gardens and parks reopen in time for Easter, the House is not due to reopen until 3rd June.

(c) Hatfield House

However, if you buy House entry tickets before 3rd April, there is a 20% discount on the entry price, so if you fancy looking forward to a summer’s day out visiting a grand house and gardens, then book early.

  • Adult: £17.10
  • Child (3-15): £7.20
  • Family (2 adults, 4 children): £39.20

Book tickets here.

Hatfield House is a short walk from Hatfield railway station – which is about 20 minutes by train from London King’s Cross.

(c) Hatfield House

