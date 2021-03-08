Although some of the lockdown restrictions should be lifted by Easter, there will be a lot of railway engineering works to prevent too much travelling over the Easter weekend anyway.

To check for specific details, go here, but a summary of the closures are below:

There may also be changes to the earliest and last trains not detailed below.

Good Friday (2nd April)

Thameslink

Services that run between Kentish Town and Rainham will be amended to run between Gravesend and Rainham only.

Buses replace trains between West Hampstead Thameslink and Mill Hill Broadway

East Midlands Railway

Journey times between London and Luton will be slower due to engineering works.

London Northwestern Railway

Trains between Euston and Tring / Milton Keynes Central / Northampton will operate to a special timetable at a reduced level of frequency.

LNER

A reduced timetable will operate to / from London Kings Cross. Trains departing London Kings Cross will start earlier than usual. Trains between London Kings Cross and Leeds will run hourly. Other LNER services will be amended to start at / terminate at Peterborough instead of London Kings Cross.

London Overground

No trains will operate between Hackney Wick and Stratford. A reduced service is operating between Hackney Wick and Clapham Junction / Richmond due to the Bank Holiday timetable.

A replacement bus service will operate between Hackney Wick and Stratford.

No trains between Romford and Upminster. Use local buses.

South Western Railway

Trains between London Waterloo and Reading will be diverted via Hounslow and will call additionally at Barnes and Hounslow, and will run to an amended timetable.

Trains between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside will be diverted via and calling additionally at Hounslow and will run to an amended timetable. Some trains will call additionally at Queenstown Road, Wandsworth Towns and Barnes.

The London Waterloo rounder will run between London Waterloo and Hampton Court.

Trains that normally run between London Waterloo and Shepperton / Kingston will not run.

Greater Anglia

Overhead line renewal work is taking place between Tottenham Hale and Stratford, closing all lines.

No trains will operate between Meridian Water and Stratford all day.

Greater Anglia “West Anglia” services via Stratford will instead be diverted into London Liverpool Street via Hackney Downs.

No services between Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria (use Central line to Newbury Park for replacement bus service)

LNER

A reduced timetable will operate to / from London Kings Cross. Trains departing London Kings Cross will start earlier than usual. Trains between London Kings Cross and Leeds will run hourly. Other LNER services will be amended to start at / terminate at Peterborough instead of London Kings Cross.

TfL Rail

There will be no TfL Rail trains between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Rail replacement buses will operate between Romford and Stratford, and between Newbury Park and Shenfield calling at all stations except Maryland.

Saturday (3rd April)

Chiltern Railways

London Marylebone – Birmingham Moor Street train services will run hourly and will be diverted around the engineering works via Oxford.

London Marylebone – Bicester North will have an hourly train service.

Thameslink

Buses replace trains between West Hampstead Thameslink and Mill Hill Broadway.

East Midlands Railway

Journey times between London and Luton will be slower due to engineering works.

London Northwestern Railway

Trains between Euston and Tring / Milton Keynes Central / Northampton will operate to a special timetable at a reduced level of frequency.

LNER

A reduced timetable will operate to / from London Kings Cross. Trains departing London Kings Cross will start earlier than usual. Trains between London Kings Cross and Leeds will run hourly. Other LNER services will be amended to start at / terminate at Peterborough instead of London Kings Cross.

London Overground

No trains will operate between Hackney Wick and Stratford. A reduced service is operating between Hackney Wick and Clapham Junction / Richmond due to the Bank Holiday timetable.

A replacement bus service will operate between Hackney Wick and Stratford.

No trains between Romford and Upminster. Use local buses.

South Western Railway

Trains between London Waterloo and Reading will be diverted via Hounslow and will call additionally at Barnes and Hounslow, and will run to an amended timetable.

Trains between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside will be diverted via and calling additionally at Hounslow and will run to an amended timetable. Some trains will call additionally at Queenstown Road, Wandsworth Towns and Barnes.

The London Waterloo rounder will run between London Waterloo and Hampton Court.

Trains that normally run between London Waterloo and Shepperton / Kingston will not run.

Easter Sunday (4th April)

Chiltern Railways

London Marylebone – Birmingham Moor Street train services will run hourly and will be diverted around the engineering works via Oxford.

London Marylebone – Bicester North will have an hourly train service.

Thameslink

Buses replace trains between West Hampstead Thameslink and Mill Hill Broadway

East Midlands Railway

Journey times between London and Luton will be slower due to engineering works.

London Northwestern Railway

From noon onwards – trains between Euston and Tring / Milton Keynes Central / Northampton will operate to a special timetable at a reduced level of frequency.

LNER

A reduced timetable will operate to / from London Kings Cross. Trains departing London Kings Cross will start earlier than usual. Trains between London Kings Cross and Leeds will run hourly. Other LNER services will be amended to start at / terminate at Peterborough instead of London Kings Cross.

London Overground

No trains will operate between Hackney Wick and Stratford. A reduced service is operating between Hackney Wick and Clapham Junction / Richmond due to the Bank Holiday timetable.

A replacement bus service will operate between Hackney Wick and Stratford.

No trains between Romford and Upminster. Use local buses.

Before 11am – there will be no service between Kilburn High Road and London Euston.

South Western Railway

Trains between London Waterloo and Reading will be diverted via Hounslow and will call additionally at Barnes and Hounslow, and will run to an amended timetable.

Trains between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside will be diverted via and calling additionally at Hounslow and will run to an amended timetable. Some trains will call additionally at Queenstown Road, Wandsworth Towns and Barnes.

The London Waterloo rounder will run between London Waterloo and Hampton Court.

Trains that normally run between London Waterloo and Shepperton / Kingston will not run.

Easter Monday (5th April)

Chiltern Railways

London Marylebone – Birmingham Moor Street train services will run hourly and will be diverted around the engineering works via Oxford.

London Marylebone – Bicester North will have an hourly train service.

London Northwestern Railway

Trains between Euston and Tring / Milton Keynes Central / Northampton will operate to a special timetable at a reduced level of frequency.

London Overground

No trains will operate between Hackney Wick and Stratford. A reduced service is operating between Hackney Wick and Clapham Junction / Richmond due to the Bank Holiday timetable.

A replacement bus service will operate between Hackney Wick and Stratford.

No trains between Romford and Upminster. Use local buses.

South Western Railway

Trains between London Waterloo and Reading will be diverted via Hounslow and will call additionally at Barnes and Hounslow, and will run to an amended timetable.

Trains between London Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside will be diverted via and calling additionally at Hounslow and will run to an amended timetable. Some trains will call additionally at Queenstown Road, Wandsworth Towns and Barnes.

The London Waterloo rounder will run between London Waterloo and Hampton Court.

Trains that normally run between London Waterloo and Shepperton / Kingston will not run.

To check for specific details, go here.