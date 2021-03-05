A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The final design and some of the engineering challenges for a new fleet of London Underground tube trains have been shown off by the manufacturer. ianVisits

Two Scorpion machine guns and 40 rounds of ammunition have been seized after Met officers arrested a teenager near Chiswick Park tube station. Local Guardian

Design details for Bank tube station’s new Cannon Street entrance have been submitted to the City of London for planning approval. ianVisits

Sadiq Khan rules out driverless trains as a part of next TfL bailout CityAM

Although plans for the Bakerloo line extension have been paused for the moment, the route is to be protected from future development. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail contractor accused of breaching direct employment protocol Construction Index

Skills shortage concerns go way beyond Crossrail NCE (£)

Next train indicators now working at Custom House station Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail invest £2.2m to improve Aylesbury to London Marylebone service Bucks Herald

London Paddington station will be closed on Sunday as Network Rail is carrying out upgrade works. Newbury Today

Hull Trains announce return date for Hull Paragon to London Kings Cross trains Rail Advent

Miscellaneous

‘Scrap zones and give London flat rate for Tube and train trips’, says mayoral candidate Sian Berry Standard

TfL staff have stopped 137,000 passengers who refused to wear masks London News Online

Boris Johnson dismisses predictions of the death of the commute Independent

Staff demand action as attacks rocket at Lewisham station London News Online

And finally: Cat on a fast train roof holds up London to Manchester service The Guardian

—

The image above is from March 2011: The “fake Crossrail tube station” hidden in a rural warehouse