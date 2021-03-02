If you’ve ever wondered what goes on when the lines are closed at weekends, this is a break-down from TfL of what’s happened in recent months across the rail network.

A lot of projects were put on hold either due to the pandemic itself, or the financial fallout from it, but essential maintenance has to continue, and existing upgrades completed.

Lines

Bakerloo line

Structural repairs to the Bakerloo line fleet have been completed and TfL has started prototype testing on three cars out of the seven-car train set at the Acton works depot to make the trains compliant with Rail Vehicle Accessibility legislation.

DLR

The final design for a fleet of new trains has been completed and manufacturing is now underway.

The contract to expand the Beckton depot should be awarded shortly, and works to upgrade the electricity supply have commenced.

The track works at South Quay and City Airport were completed, and TfL commenced the first phase of the baseplate replacement programme on the network.

Six lifts have been refurbished across the DLR network and brought into use.

Elizabeth line

Full length nine-car Class 345 passenger trains were re-introduced to the Reading route on 22 December 2020 replacing the seven-car Class 345 trains.

All shafts and portals have now been handed over and all central section stations, including Bond Street, are certified to support trial running

Jubilee line

The Jubilee line optimisation signalling and rolling stock works aimed at increasing peak hours capacity by two trains per hour were paused due to funding and lower passenger numbers. Will be reviewed in 2022/23.

Northern line

An electricity transformer at the Stockwell substation was replaced to support the Northern line extension to Battersea.

Software testing of the trains for the extension are also underway with Alstom. Trial operations, running trains down the extension in an “as-live” service are planned for this summer.

London Overground

The Barking Riverside extension saw stage 9 of 16 of its signalling works completed in January (delayed from Easter 2020)

All concrete works on the south viaduct have been, with works ongoing on the north viaduct to finish the ramp, install the last deck spans and pour the remaining deck slabs. Installation of the track slab is planned to start on the viaduct in March 2021.

A further eight Class 710 trains are due to be delivered by spring 2021. These will be used on the Barking Riverside Extension, as operational spares and provide additional capacity.

Piccadilly line

The design for the new Piccadilly line trains is progressing as planned, and TfL/Siemens remain on target to complete the final design in spring. Surveys of stations to add CCTV cameras to support the in-cab monitors is now underway.

The new trains are still on target to arrive from 2025.

Site trials are also expected to start later this year of a new under-platform cooling system for the stations.

The Piccadilly line’s existing fleet overhaul of seating and flooring work continues and the pneumatic control module overhaul has re-started with Alstom.

Sub-surface lines

The signalling upgrade held an operational proving weekend at the beginning of January ahead of the next section of new signalling to go live in spring 2021.

On the Metropolitan line, significant work in the Neasden area has also advanced readiness for testing of the first section extending future operation beyond Finchley Road.

Construction work was completed to stabilise the cutting between Chorleywood and Rickmansworth on the Metropolitan line.

Victoria line

The Victoria line fleet overhaul is continuing to plan and is now 75% complete.

Stations

Elephant & Castle station

TfL is nearing completion of negotiations with the site developer for the new station box to be constructed.

Surveys and design will follow with prioritised enabling works delivered in 2021/22. Tunnelling works will start once the station box has been handed over by the developer in 2024.

Bank station

The main tunnelling excavation and associated civil works were completed in late January 2021. Framework for new cladding finishes and the new bespoke integrated service booms have been completed in many areas of the station which allows for the installation of cable management systems.

Planning for the temporary closure of the Northern line Bank branch to allow the new tunnels to link with the old continues.

Barking Riverside station

TfL has completed the main roof and platform canopy cladding and glazing for the new station, and has now commenced the installation of mechanical and electrical equipment.

Canary Wharf

Works on a nine-unit retail conversion are underway and due to complete in March 2021.

Colindale station

Geotechnical investigation works for the new station have been completed, enabling the completion of the revised concept design.

Knightsbridge station

Works on the fit-out of the lower passageways to the new Hooper’s Court and Brompton Road entrance are due to commence shortly.

Liverpool Street station

A blockade of the mainline station was carried out in December to extend the platforms for the Elizabeth line. The second set of works is due this Easter.

Old Oak Common station

As part of the HS2/Elizabeth line station, enabling works are ramping up in readiness for piling and excavation works for the main station box which is expected to start by April/May 2021.

Old Street station

The new entrance at Cowper Street is progressing and due to open in summer 2021, while works on the new central entrance have started. Completion is scheduled for Autumn 2022.

Paddington station

Work is now proceeding on the full demolition of the old Bakerloo line ticket hall to make way for a new station and construction of the associated lift shaft. Work starts this spring on the shell and core works.

Seven Sisters station

Early design work has started on Seven Sisters Access-for-All project, where the option selection report has been completed.

Stratford

A new south-western entrance has received approval to work on a concept design with Newham Council and the LLDC. It’s expected to open in 2023.

Tottenham Hale

Critical roofing works have been completed and glazing and cladding works are in progress and will be substantially complete by the end of March.

Wembley Park

Canopy refurbishment works have been completed.

West Ham

Enabling works adjacent to the Jubilee line track are ongoing, preparing the area for piling which is due to commence in 2021. These are to create a new entrance on the western side.

Woolwich Arsenal DLR

Two of the station buildings were fully stripped and a new waterproof membrane added.

Other

Accessibility upgrades continue, with main works largely complete and lift installations progressing at Debden, Osterley and Ickenham. At Wimbledon Park, Harrow-on-the-Hill and Sudbury Hill main works are progressing with the installation of lift towers, brick work and systems upgrades in advance of the lift installation. All six are due to be completed by the end of this year.

Two major blockades took place at Ealing Common Depot and Acton Town which includes the full renewal of 17 points and crossing units across two sites.

Substations at Shepherds Bush, Earls Court, Victoria and Notting Hill are being upgraded to accommodate an increase in power loads due to the sub-surface line signalling upgrades.

Work continues to replace communications equipment across key stations, including King’s Cross St Pancras and the Jubilee line extension stations.

Due to the reprioritisation of the budget across TfL, the fan renewal projects have been paused.

Completion of a new train modification workshop in Acton was due last Autumn but is now due this Spring.