Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Crossrail has started its twelve-week countdown process to handover the running of Paddington station to TfL. It follows on from Farringdon and Tottenham Court Road, which are in the handover pipeline, and Custom House which has already been handed over to TfL.

Paddington station has now reached its T-12 landmark, this means the station is now considered to be 12 weeks away from being ready for handover to TfL, who will operate the Elizabeth line.

Work at the station will now primarily focus on the testing and commissioning of systems ahead of the Elizabeth line opening. The railway is still on track to open in the first half of 2022.

Built below ground adjacent to the existing mainline station, the new station extends four levels below ground with entrances from above via a newly pedestrianised public area that connects to the existing national rail station and it also has a direct connection to the Bakerloo line via a pedestrian tunnel.

Crossrail will move into the next major stage of the project, with the start of Trial Running and intensive testing later this year.

When the railway opens customers will still initially have to change trains at Paddington National Rail station onto Elizabeth line services from the new station into central London. It will later complete the link when Elizabeth line trains run through the station and stop using the surface platforms.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News