This Friday, the Royal Opera House will be broadcasting Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro for just £3. It’s part of a scheme to enable people to sample opera at an affordable price in the comfort of their own homes.

Mozart’s opera is brought to life at the ROH in David McVicar’s production, set in a château in 1830. This recording from 2015 features Erwin Schrott as Figaro, Sophie Bevan as Susanna, Stéphane Degout as Count Almaviva, Ellie Dehn as Countess Almaviva and Kate Lindsey as Cherubino. The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus are conducted by Ivor Bolton.

The online broadcast takes place on Friday 5th March at 7pm – and will be available online until Sunday 4th April – details are here.

Other titles currently available to view for just £3 each include La Fille mal gardée (The Royal Ballet, 2015), Il trittico (The Royal Opera, 2011), Raymonda Act III (The Royal Ballet, 2019), Tony and the Young Artists (The Royal Opera, 2021) and The Sleeping Beauty (The Royal Ballet, 2020).

All those are here.

