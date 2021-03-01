Design details for Bank tube station’s new Cannon Street entrance have been submitted to the City of London for planning approval.

The new entrance will provide direct escalator and lift access down to the Northern line and DLR platforms, and is part of the much larger Bank Station Upgrade project.

According to the application, the frontage will be clad with Broadcroft whitbed Portland stone, and a lime mortar. Although there will be a TfL-standard blue strip with the station name, it will also be engraved into the Portland stone above the entrance.

The plinth will be made from white granite.

An aluminium canopy with bronze edges will extend out from the front of the new entrance, along with a protruding London Underground roundel.

A number of old Fire Insurance plaques saved from the demolition of the former office block will be restored to the new tube station entrance in about the same location as they were before.

Inside the entrance, there will be three escalators and three ticket machines. There will also be ten standard ticket barriers, and three wide ticket barriers, which is a big increase on the number of ticket barriers at the other entrances.

There will also be an accessible toilet on the paid side of the station entrance, and two lifts down to the Northern and DLR platforms.

Although the entrance will be on Cannon Street, the physical structure of the building covers the entire demolished block, and there will be the usual retail offering on the rear of the building, facing onto King William Street.

The bronze grills to the side are for emergency access to the fire staircase.

The images above show the station entrance without the over-site development, which will be added once the station building is opened.

When the new entrance opens late next year, people will go in and out of Bank Station through a former branch of McDonald’s.

Oysters instead of Fries.