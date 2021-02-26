Ahead of their reopening dates, London’s west-end theatres are encouraging people to pay-it-forward and buy vouchers that can be exchanged for theatre tickets when the doors open.

London’s theatres have been hit hard by the lockdown, and even though doors may open in May, full capacity is not expected until late June at the earliest.

Assuming stage three of the lockdown liftdown takes place as planned on 17th May, then theatres will be able to open, but with social distancing in the seating. Performances can resume indoors with a capacity of 1,000 people or half full, whichever is lower.

Although the doors can open, it’s going to be hard for theatres to operate as many of them need at least 80% of their seats to be sold to break even.

Fortunately, all things going well, then theatres should be able to open fully from 21st June, when all social distancing restrictions are due to end.

Until then, London’s theatres are selling vouchers that can be used to pay for tickets when the curtains can finally rise once more. Paying forward now gives the theatres an assurance of an income in the lean months ahead of their reopening, and gives us something to look forward to.

London theatre ticket vouchers are being sold London Theatres Direct and Theatre Tickets Direct.