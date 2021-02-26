A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Thousands of travellers are still not wearing face masks on the London Underground, according to new data. Joe

Wish you were here – Keats’ inspired poems on the London Underground ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Consultant keeping tabs on Crossrail budget ‘concerned’ job will have to ask for more money Building

Mainline / Overground

The ringleader of the HS2 tunnel protest at Euston has been evicted after spending nearly a month underground. ITV

HS2 prepares to excavate 21km route under London TunnelTalk

Platforms at 15 stations across south east London lack a basic measure which keeps blind people safe, a Freedom of Information request has revealed. NewsShopper

Crane halts trains after crashing into Carshalton bridge Local London

New trains for Cambridge to London route a step closer as driver training starts ITV

Lone HS2 protester remains in tunnels under Euston Independent

Network Rail chair says weekend engineering works may soon end The Guardian

Miscellaneous

A fraudster who made more than £28,000 selling discounted Oyster travel cards on social media is facing jail. Court News

Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station Newham Recorder

Green Park assault: ‘Violent attacker’ punched and kicked woman at Tube station Standard

Probe launched into death of railway worker hit by 76mph train in south west London Standard

Nora the explorer! Cat missing for nine days is found underground in air raid shelter Camden New Journal

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has been outed as a model railway enthusiast. NewsChain

And finally: The Nothing Line – a one-hour recording of an empty Underground train Rob Manuel

—

The image above is from Feb 2014: Where is the first railway bridge out of London?