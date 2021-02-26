A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Thousands of travellers are still not wearing face masks on the London Underground, according to new data. Joe
Wish you were here – Keats’ inspired poems on the London Underground ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Consultant keeping tabs on Crossrail budget ‘concerned’ job will have to ask for more money Building
Mainline / Overground
The ringleader of the HS2 tunnel protest at Euston has been evicted after spending nearly a month underground. ITV
HS2 prepares to excavate 21km route under London TunnelTalk
Platforms at 15 stations across south east London lack a basic measure which keeps blind people safe, a Freedom of Information request has revealed. NewsShopper
Crane halts trains after crashing into Carshalton bridge Local London
New trains for Cambridge to London route a step closer as driver training starts ITV
Lone HS2 protester remains in tunnels under Euston Independent
Network Rail chair says weekend engineering works may soon end The Guardian
Miscellaneous
A fraudster who made more than £28,000 selling discounted Oyster travel cards on social media is facing jail. Court News
Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station Newham Recorder
Green Park assault: ‘Violent attacker’ punched and kicked woman at Tube station Standard
Probe launched into death of railway worker hit by 76mph train in south west London Standard
Nora the explorer! Cat missing for nine days is found underground in air raid shelter Camden New Journal
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has been outed as a model railway enthusiast. NewsChain
And finally: The Nothing Line – a one-hour recording of an empty Underground train Rob Manuel
The image above is from Feb 2014: Where is the first railway bridge out of London?
