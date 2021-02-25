Posted on by Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

An exhibition about railway architecture is coming to Euston Station this summer, as part of the London Festival of Architecture.

The exhibition display will showcase Network Rail’s Design Guidance Series – a suite of up to 29 documents highlighting Network Rail’s approach to station design.

Ahead of that, a design competition has opened to design a reusable prototype exhibition concept that will be used to house the display. Entrants are also being encouraged to consider incorporating modular elements to their prototype design that could be relocated to other Network Rail managed stations for any future exhibitions.

The winning team, to be announced in April, will be awarded £12,000 (including a £4,000 design fee) to develop a design to be delivered in June 2021 as part of the London Festival of Architecture.

The winning design will be installed at London Euston Station during the London Festival of Architecture in June 2021.

The deadline for first stage submissions is midday on Thursday 18 March. Details are here.

