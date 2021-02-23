A run-down open-air stage in the middle of Crystal Palace that was popular between the 1960s and 90s is about to be restored to a working performance space again.

Apart from some of the biggest names in music of the era, the replacement Crystal Palace Bowl built in 1991 is a striking, sculptural piece of public architecture; designed by Ian Ritchie Architects and nominated for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

This year marks the Crystal Palace Bowl’s 60th anniversary, and after three years of campaigning the venue is now embarking on a fundraising campaign to bring the stage back to life.

The first step to reopening the stage for performance will be to resurface the large stage floor area with a new timber decking and undertake maintenance works in the back-of-house structure.

That will allow the venue to form a backdrop to live music, dance and drama and make the space safe while they work to define its future.

Details about the fundraising campaign are here.

If the funding is secured, then they hope to start restoration works in the Summer, in time to reopen it for London Open House Weekend in September.