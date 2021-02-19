A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Redbridge station closed all week due to staff shortages Essex Live

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Dozens of workers carrying out key assurance work on Crossrail will soon find themselves unable to continue their jobs due to changes to the UK’s employment rules. NCE

Crossrail’s side of Tottenham Court Road station has now reached a state of completion that it can start being handed over to TfL to manage. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

New non-stop rail service between Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras Luton Today

A rather shabby footbridge that acts as the entrance to Harringay station is about to be repaired and upgraded ianVisits

People living beside railway lines have criticised Network Rail for cutting down mature trees to prevent service disruptions. Local Guardian

HS2: Swampy’s teenage son leaves Euston tunnels after 22 days underground Sky News

HS2 cutter head being shipped to the UK – video Herrenknecht

The Thameslink service from Maidstone East to Cambridge via London St Pancras and Blackfriars appears to have been put on hold Kent Live

Miscellaneous

Tube driver injured at work was unfairly dismissed Personnel Today

Social norms as a cost-effective measure of managing transport demand: Evidence from an experiment on the London Underground Science Direct (£)

Photos have been unearthed that show the inside of an abandoned factory in Northampton that made the floors for the London Underground. Northants Live

Sir Keith Bright obituary – Unflappable head of London Transport during the King’s Cross fire The Times (£)

For disabled people, inclusive transportation is about much more than lifts and ramps Forbes

Does Boris really want to be the Prime Minister who let TfL collapse? Standard

A row has broken out between rival railway museums over the ownership of the world’s first passenger steam locomotive. The Guardian

And finally: A force directed graph of the London tube map – including CrossRail Terence Eden’s Blog

—

The image above is from Feb 2018: Reopening the Piccadilly line’s disused York Road tube station