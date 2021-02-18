A rather shabby footbridge that acts as the entrance to Harringay station is about to be repaired and upgraded. Anyone who uses it will know that it’s hardly a welcoming entrance to the station, being narrow and run-down.

The 300-foot long bridge, which currently has the ticket office on it, was built in 1885, and some of the original structure is still in place today. A rather grand looking ticket office used to sit on the footbridge, but was badly damaged in a fire in the 1960s and torn down in 1969, to be replaced by the small wooden shed that is still acting as a ticket office today.

There are photos of the old ticket hall and the fire here – and the empty space where the ticket hall used to sit can be seen in the photo below, with the current shed occupying about a third of the space.

The footbridge doesn’t just give access to the platforms, but also acts as the only public path across the railways in the area, without a one-mile diversion over the nearest road to the south.

Later next week, Network Rail will start building a new ticket office for GTR staff on platform 1. As well as bringing more modern facilities, this part of the project will allow the existing ticket office on the footbridge to close, before work takes place to remove it.

Network Rail teams will then carry out inspections of the footbridge, to determine the extent of work and the best options to strengthen it.

This part of the project at Harringay station is expected to be completed in June. The second stage of work, to strengthen the footbridge, is planned to take place in winter 2021.