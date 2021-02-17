From the end of next month, the rail operator, c2c will stop selling Oyster cards and won’t process top-ups for existing customers through their ticket offices.

Their ticket machines will still process top-ups for existing Oyster cards, but they say customers wanting a new Oyster card, will need to use other vendors such as a local newsagent or via TfL.

c2c said that it’s topping selling Oyster cards because their ticket offices use an older ticket retailing system for Oyster that TfL no longer wishes to support because they are encouraging contactless travel.

Although that works for pay-as-you-go customers, anyone with a season ticket will either need an Oyster card, or can request a c2c Smartcard.