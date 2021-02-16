Plans to open up a railway arch in Wandsworth to pedestrians have been shown off following an architectural competition.

The winning design has been created by the emerging architecture practice Projects Office, and with a nod to Nine Elms’ railway heritage, the design, ‘Tunnel Visions’ will see Projects Office work with local people to reimagine traditional railway station ‘daggerboards’.

Online sessions, and later in-person workshops, where possible, will enable participants to create their own repeat patterns which will be applied to cut timber façades that will then line both entrances to the railway arches.

Their proposal includes a funnel archway highlighting the tunnel’s southern entrance with integrated seating and lighting, a decorative arch to the north, a ‘community totem’ which glows at night and plentiful planting.

The ‘Tunnel Visions’ design was judged to demonstrate the best balance between innovation and artistic merit as well as showing deliverability and robustness for long term maintenance, themes that emerged from public feedback.

Projects Office will now aim to deliver the project ahead of the scheduled opening of the Northern Line Extension in Autumn 2021.